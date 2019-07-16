‘Celebration Of Local Musicians’ Going Public In Oneonta Aug. 4

ONEONTA – Al Cleinman is taking the “Celebration of Local Musicians” public.

The music festival, held in Cleinman’s backyard in 2016 and 2018, will be re-launched as a public event 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Maple Street Park, at the end of Maple Street near Bugbee School.

Sponsored by Cleinman, Autumn Café and BSide Ballroom, this free-to-the-public event will feature five local bands and a number of individual musicians through the afternoon.

“We started the event in my backyard back in 2016 and it has simply outgrown our space,” said Alan Cleinman, CEO of the Oneonta-based business consultancy for optometrists

The event will feature artists like Mike Herman, JV Johnson & Friends, Steve Fabrizio & Company, the B-Siders, Blues Maneuver, and Charlie & the Roomers as well as other talented performers throughout the day.

There is no admission fee, but attendees will have a chance to make a donation to the Gary Johnson Memorial Music Scholarship Fund to send four Oneonta Middle School students and two OHS seniors annually to NYSSMA (the state School Music Association festival).

“My brother Jim and I established the fund to honor our father, who was an Oneonta fireman and local working musician”, said Rebecca Carrington, Johnson’s father and co-proprietor, with her husband Wayne, of the Autumn Café and BSide Ballroom.

Rain or shine. Bring a chair. Musicians, bring an instrument, as there will be opportunities to play and collaboration. Refreshments by Cowboy BBQ and J-Doggs Gourmet Hot Dogs.

For additional information, contact Cleinman at 607-431-1001.