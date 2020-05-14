Cherry Valley-Springfield Names ‘Co-Valedictorians’

CHERRY VALLEY – Cited as “hard working” and “determined,” Cherry Valley/Springfield seniors Matthew Mosenson and Luke Loveland have been named the co-valedictorians of the Class of 2020.

Monson, who spent the 2018-19 school year in Lampang, Thailand, is active with the school’s drama and music departments, and participated on the varsity indoor and outdoor track teams for the first time as a senior.

“Matthew is appreciative for his time in Thailand; he feels that is what really pushed him to not be afraid to try something new,” said a release from the school. “By doing this Matthew feels he can do anything he puts his mind to.

Loveland was a three-sport athlete all four years of high school, and took what the school described as “the most rigorous courses that Cherry Valley/Springfield has to offer.” Described by the school as “laid back, but determined,” he was cited as being ambitious and focused on achieving his goals.

Both plan to attend college next year, and both will study engineering.