Christy Schiele, 83 Feb. 16, 1938-March12, 2021

IN MEMORIAM

ONEONTA – Christy Schiele passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 13, 2021, with her loving family by her side.

Christy was born in Brooklyn on Feb. 16, 1938. She lived for a time in The Bronx and Carmel, N.Y., and then spent her early years in Briarwood, a section of Jamaica, N.Y. After high school, her desire to see the world led her to employment as a stewardess with Capitol Airways which afforded her the ability to visit many of the great cities of the world.

During her 83 years, we were blessed to learn life’s most important lessons from Christy. Her love for family and friends was unconditional. She adored her pets and taught us to respect and care for nature’s creatures by way of her pristine example.

Her most favorite holiday was Thanksgiving, and she made every one of them memorable. All were welcome in her home and at her table and left with a full belly – she made certain of that. Her cakes, pies, stuffing, creamed onions, and broccoli casserole were legendary.

Above all, Christy cherished family. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary and there was never a doubt for her loved ones just how much they meant to her.

Christy was an accomplished piano player and a musician at heart. She made a career as Vice President and General Manager at the Orison B. Curpier Company, where she ran a tight ship and was famous for her coffee – and no one questioned who was really in charge. Her black poodle, Ted, joined her in the office every day for nearly 15 years and remained her faithful travel companion long after his passing on her “ILOVETED” license plate.

Christy was a wonderful mother, an adoring grandmother, a doting aunt, and a friend to everyone who knew her.

Her spirit survives in her sons, Frank and Evan; her most beloved grandson, Devin; three surviving siblings, Joy Clayden, Gay Morrisey, and Brian Curpier; her best friend and sister-in-law, Linda Curpier; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews; and many friends near and far.

She was predeceased by her father, Carl Curpier, her mother Linda Curpier, and her brother Orison Curpier. To honor Christy’s wishes, there will not be a service, but the family will be hosting a celebration of life on a date to be determined in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local ASPCA or animal shelter.

Her family has entrusted her care to the Johnston & Stanimer Funeral Home in Morris.

