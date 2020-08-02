Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Church-N-The Hood Hosted At Red Door Church Church-N-The Hood Hosted At Red Door Church 08/02/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Church-N-The Hood Hosted At Red Door Church With her voice booming out over the loudspeakers, Rev. LaDana Clark, aka LADYJAM, returned with her Church -N-The Hood this afternoon on the lawn of the Red Door Church bringing her own flavor of faith to the crowd gathered on the lawn of The Red Door Church in Oneonta this afternoon. Motorists waved and shouted “We love you!” from their widows as they passed in their vehicles, with the Reverend waving and praising them in return. Parishioners came from as far as Binghamton and Norwich, as the service was live streamed. Church-N-The Hood will be holding services throughout the county on a monthly basis, returning to Oneonta on the first Sunday of every month. Next service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Cooperstown on August 16th. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)