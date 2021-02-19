City Awards $52,600 To 4 Local Businesses

ONEONTA — Microenterprise grants totalling $52,600 were awarded this afternoon to four city businesses: Shakedown Street Share Your Wear Online Store; Noah’s World; Wolfhound Studios and Sunrise Catering, Inc.

The money is for equipment and working capital costs.

“I congratulate the recipients of this current round of microenterprise funding,” stated Mayor Gary Herzig. “These grants will help strengthen the city’s small business community.”

Over the past five years, City Hall has awarded more than $550,000 to assist 29 local business startups and expansions, Herzig said.

All Microenterprise Program applications were reviewed by the Project Review Committee. “I thank the members of this committee for their diligence, passion, and commitment to Oneonta’s small businesses,” said Mayor Herzig.