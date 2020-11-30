City Clerk Nancy Powell Retires; Deputy Clerk Steps Into Role

ONEONTA – After five years, City Clerk Nancy Powell has announced her retirement, with deputy clerk Kerriann Harrington expected to be appointed by vote during the Common Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

“Nancy has a long history with the City of Oneonta,” said Mayor Gary Herzig. “She started as Oneonta’s first female firefighter, and has committed to serving the people of the city. We appreciate all she’s done and wish her all the best.”

Once voted on by Council, Harrington, the deputy clerk, will be promoted into her role, effective Dec. 26. She has also served as the Airport Manager.

“Kerri has shown a lot of initiative, especially in moving the city forward with our technology and communications,” said Herzig. “During the last eight months, she’s been our go-to person for Zoom, making sure everyone in the city can conduct business without missing a beat.”