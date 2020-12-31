City Council To Appoint Cuozzo As Assistant Clerk

ONEONTA – Bonnie Cuozzo, Fox Hospital’s director of Hospitalist Services & Discharge Planning, is scheduled to be appointed deputy city clerk, according to Common Council’s agenda for its Tuesday meeting.

Tuesday’s session is also the Council’s annual reorganizational meeting.

Cuozzo will succeed Kerriann Harrington, who was promoted to city clerk at the last council meeting, succeeding Nancy Powell, who retired. The assistant clerk position pays $40,000.

Cuozzo will also be appointed deputy registrar of Vital Statistics.