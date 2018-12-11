Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & Fire › City Firefighters Douse Church Street Blaze City Firefighters Douse Church Street Blaze 12/10/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire Oneonta Firefighters Douse Smokey Church Street Blaze At this hour, Oneonta City Firefighters are on the scene at 14 Church St., where a fire was reported on the top floor of a vacant residence around 6 p.m. No injuries are being reported, and the fire is believed to be contained. (Jennifer Hill/AllOTSEGO.com) Related