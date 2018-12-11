By: Libby Cudmore  12/10/2018  7:12 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & FireCity Firefighters Douse Church Street Blaze

City Firefighters Douse Church Street Blaze

 12/10/2018    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire

Oneonta Firefighters Douse

Smokey Church Street Blaze

At this hour, Oneonta City Firefighters are on the scene at 14 Church St., where a fire was reported on the top floor of a vacant residence around 6 p.m. No injuries are being reported, and the fire is believed to be contained. (Jennifer Hill/AllOTSEGO.com)

Tell Us What You Think