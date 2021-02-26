City Hall Explores Heat-Pump System

Council Members Asked To Address

Single Source For ‘Multiple Buildings’

ONEONTA – Common Council will be asked to apply for $100,000 in state funds to explore a “community heat pump system” when it meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall.

The money would come from NYSERDA (the state Energy Research & Development Authority) and would require no more than a $5,000 share from the city.

The grant would allow City Hall to explore “the technical and economic feasibility of implementing (a system) that could satisfy heating and cooling needs for multiple buildings within a defined district, as an alternative to the existing natural gas utility network.