City Hall Issues Warning To Newcomers, Check In With County, Quarantine

ONEONTA – City Hall today encouraged landlords to only rent apartments to people from out of town “under conditions of great urgency.”

Newcomers “will be expected” to self-quarantine for 14 days and to notify the county Department of Health on their arrival, said in a statement from the city clerk’s office.

“While we are fortunate to have excellent healthcare facilities in our community,” said Mayor Gary Herzig in an accompanying letter to landlords, “their capacity is limited and could become overwhelmed if infection spreads too quickly.”

The statement says this bring the City of Oneonta into alignment with the governor’s ban on non-essential travel and the county’s “Safer at Home” policy.