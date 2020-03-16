City Hall Now Closed;  50% Of Staff Sent Home

HERZIG ISSUES STATEMENT

ONEONTA – City Hall won’t open tomorrow, and sill remain closed “until further notice,” Mayor Gary Herzig said in a statement issued a few minutes ago. The lobby of the Oneonta Police Department on Main at Market will remain open for emergencies.

“We will continue to provide essential services,” Herzig said. Pursuant to Governor Cuomo’s request, half the city workforce will be sent home, and “non-essential services and activities” curtailed.

The changes will be discussed in more detail on a live broad on the city’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.