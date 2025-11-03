Carolyn Marks (DEM) will still be listed on the ballot on November 4. However, Marks withdrew from the 7th Ward council member race in early October, leaving Forster Rothbart running unopposed for the seat. (Photo provided)

City of Oneonta 7th Ward Council Member Candidate Mike Forster Rothbart: In His Own Words

By FLORECITA SILVERIO

SUNY Institute for Local News

ONEONTA

AllOtsego’s 2025 pre-election coverage continues with an interview with Mike Forster Rothbart (IND), candidate for the 7th Ward seat on the City of Oneonta’s Common Council.

Forster Rothbart was appointed to the 7th Ward council member seat in November 2024, following Bryce Wooden’s departure from Common Council. He has been serving in the position since January 2025.

Carolyn Marks (DEM) will still be listed on the ballot on November 4. However, Marks withdrew from the 7th Ward council member race in early October, leaving Forster Rothbart running unopposed for the seat.

Forster Rothbart was interviewed at a campaign event at Oneonta Bagel Company on Wednesday, October 29. The following is a full transcription of that conversation, only lightly edited for grammar and clarity.

Please tell us a little about your background.

FORSTER ROTHBART:

I’m a photojournalist by training. I’ve also worked as a teacher and in urban planning and marketing photography.

The urban planning background is probably the most relevant to my role on City Council, since I’m the only member with that training. It helps me look at the city’s infrastructure and think about how all the complex systems work together. Our professional staff have deep expertise, of course. But it’s valuable to have that perspective on council. We all bring different strengths to the table, and I think we work well as a team.

What’s your connection to Oneonta? When did you move here?

FORSTER ROTHBART:

My family moved to Oneonta 16 years ago when my wife got a job at Hartwick College. We’ve lived in the Seventh Ward for 14 of those years and raised our two kids on Spruce Street. Oneonta is the smallest city I’ve ever lived in in the U.S., but I’ve found it to be a wonderful community.

You mentioned journalism. Can you tell us more about that career?

FORSTER ROTHBART:

I started right after college with an internship in Washington, D.C., and later worked for the Associated Press for several years. When we lived in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, I continued working for the AP.

After returning to the U.S., I took a full-time photography job but kept freelancing. One of my most memorable projects was spending a year in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone photographing and interviewing the people who still live there.

I’ve also done international health reporting. During COVID, I collaborated with two other journalists, one in Eastern Europe and one in South America, comparing public health responses worldwide.

I also worked for a year at “The Daily Star.” What I love most about journalism is meeting new people, learning about their experiences, and helping others understand their stories.

What do you do for a living now, outside of Common Council?

FORSTER ROTHBART:

Most recently, I worked as a university photographer for SUNY Oneonta and SUNY Cortland.

Now I run my own freelance photography business. Most of my clients are media organizations like “The New York Times” and “The Washington Post.” Mainly [publications] in New York City, Boston, or Syracuse, though I’m based here in Oneonta

If you are re-elected, what will be your top priorities?

FORSTER ROTHBART:

The day after Election Day, I’ll spend 24 hours with the fire department to better understand their challenges with salary and overtime.

More broadly, my priorities remain the same: being an advocate for my neighborhood, making Oneonta a more welcoming place, and helping the city plan for the future.

City government works best when it’s participatory. I hold monthly ward meetings where neighbors can discuss city issues, including the budget.

I also want to ensure everyone—from students to seniors—feels safe and valued here.

Lastly, we need to market Oneonta better. We have incredible artists, musicians and scenery, but we don’t showcase them enough. Promoting what makes Oneonta special will help attract both visitors and new residents.

What are the City of Oneonta’s biggest challenges right now?

FORSTER ROTHBART:

Economic development is always at the top. We need vibrant downtown storefronts, but that depends on affordable rents and giving people reasons to come downtown.

Communication is another challenge. The city has good tools, like its e-mail alert system, but many residents don’t know about them. As someone from a communications background, I believe we can do a much better job getting the right messages out to people.

The polling place for most City of Oneonta 7th Ward voters is the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street in downtown Oneonta. Voters in the Hartwick College dorms (Ward 7-2) cast their votes at Golisano Hall, 3rd floor lobby, on the Hartwick College campus. Polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 4.

This story was created by student reporters through the OnNY Community Media Service, a program of SUNY Oneonta and the SUNY Institute for Local News.