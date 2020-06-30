City To Give Away Hand Sanitizer, Masks To Small Businesses

ONEONTA – Small businesses who complete their Department of Health compliance forms can receive disinfecting supplies free of charge during a giveaway Thursday-Friday, July 9-10.

“Oneonta is coming together to help our local businesses to Survive, then Thrive,” announced Mayor Gary Herzig. “I want to thank the Otsego County Chamber, Destination Oneonta, Otsego County

Emergency Services, and the Mohawk Valley Control Room for partnering with the City of Oneonta in providing this support.”

Businesses can receive two gallons of hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, touch-free thermometers and surgical masks. To be eligible, businesses need to be located within the City of Oneonta, have affirmed compliance with Department of Health regulations on the NYforward website, and have fewer than 50 employees. Directions on how to affirm can be found at www.SupportOneonta.com.

Distribution will take place on 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thursday, July 9 and Friday, July 10 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00p.m. in front of the gates of Damaschke Field. PPE recipients must remain in their cars, and will receive the items through the car window. To participate, masks must be worn and all safe distancing requirements must be followed.

Eligible businesses should reserve these supplies in advance by contacting Barbara Ann Heegan at

baheegan@otsegocc.com or (607) 434-3130 or Katrina Van Zandt at katrina@destinationoneonta.com

or (607) 376-7599.