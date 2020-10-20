By: Libby Cudmore  10/20/2020  10:20 am
City Will Hear Public Comment On Mask Law

 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

Public Hearing Tonight

On City Mask Ordinance

ONEONTA – A public hearing on the city’s new mask law will be heard as part of tonight’s Common Council meeting at 7 p.m. over Zoom.

The ordinance, which codifies the state’s public health law, would require masks to be worn whenever social distancing can not be maintained, including during large gatherings in private homes. It passed Common Council 5-2, with one abstention.

“I have not made my decision,” Mayor Gary Herzig said during last night’s meeting of the SUNY Oneonta Control Room. “My concern is that it’s tricky to enforce six feet of distance. If you’re walking down Main Street without a mask on and someone steps out in front of you, now you’re breaking the law, which is a little weird.”

The City will utilize the “Waiting Room” function of Zoom for those who wish to speak.

  1. Lkr

    Please explain how the lines outside the OST will be addressed. No one is distancing or wearing masks. Groups of students everywhere & no masks…

