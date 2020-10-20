City Will Hear Public Comment On Mask Law

ONEONTA – A public hearing on the city’s new mask law will be heard as part of tonight’s Common Council meeting at 7 p.m. over Zoom.

The ordinance, which codifies the state’s public health law, would require masks to be worn whenever social distancing can not be maintained, including during large gatherings in private homes. It passed Common Council 5-2, with one abstention.

“I have not made my decision,” Mayor Gary Herzig said during last night’s meeting of the SUNY Oneonta Control Room. “My concern is that it’s tricky to enforce six feet of distance. If you’re walking down Main Street without a mask on and someone steps out in front of you, now you’re breaking the law, which is a little weird.”

The City will utilize the “Waiting Room” function of Zoom for those who wish to speak.