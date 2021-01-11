By: Chrystal Savage  01/11/2021  12:43 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsClear Blue Skies & Temp. In 20s Makes For Great Day On The Ice

Clear Blue Skies & Temp. In 20s Makes For Great Day On The Ice

 01/11/2021    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

Frozen Lakes, 20s Temperatures

Bring Ice Fishermen Onto Lakes

Temperatures down into the single digits Saturday night brought ice fishermen onto frozen local lakes that were open water as recently as last week.  Kadyn Bosley, Hartwick, top photo, shows off bass he caught on Goodyear Lake Sunday morning. Spending the weekend on the ice with his father, this was the first of twenty catches of the day on Sunday.  Inset, Kris Solovitch, Laurens, drills a hole in the Goodyear Lake, preparing for ice fishing with Uncle Tim Solvitch, behind Kris. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *