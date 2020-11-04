Cluster Of COVID Cases Traced To Oneonta Group Home

ONEONTA – 10 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in a residential group home in Oneonta, according to a press release by Heidi Bond, Otsego County public health director.

Six residents and four staff members tested positive today, and contact tracers are still working to determine how the cluster started.

Additionally, one case each was reported at SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick college, and two community cases unrelated to any spread, for a total of 14 cases. Between Monday and Tuesday, there were only three cases reported.