Commission Backs Council Member’s Plan To Examine Offensive Plaque

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – The Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights affirmed their support for Council member Luke Murphy, First Ward, as he began reaching out to groups about the plaque in Neahwa Park that refers to “Indian savagery“

“I’m excited to say I have made contacts with the Oneida, Onondaga and Mohawk nations,” he said during their meeting this evening. “I also have reached out to the president of the Daughters of the American Revolution. I want to make sure I have complete engagement of all parties before we proceed.”

In a brief resolution, Commissioner Paul Lawrence noted that the commission supports Murphy’s “effort to reconsider the history of the area.”

“We’ve got your back,” said Commissioner Shannon McHugh.

Murphy said he hopes to present his findings at a November meeting, during which the Commission can chose whether to make a recommendation to Council.