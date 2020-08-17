Common Council To Consider Releasing Bombers Mortgage

ONEONTA – With owner John Hewitt having declared bankruptcy on his Bombers Burrito Bar restaurant, Oneonta Common Council will discuss releasing their $50,000 mortgage on the property to the New York Business Development Corporation in order to help facilitate the sale of the building during their meeting tomorrow evening.

“He owes the lender (NYSBDC) as much as $1 million,” said Mayor Gary Herzig. “The lender, of course, is trying to recoup as much of that as possible.”

The city loaned Hewitt $50,000 from the Community Development Fund in order to help the restaurant open in June 2019, but the restaurant closed in December.

Council will have to approve releasing the mortgage to NYBDC in exchange for $5,000 from the sale of the property. If they decline to release the property, Herzig said, there is a chance the building would go into foreclosure and the city wouldn’t get any of the money back.

“Either way, the city is not in great shape on this,” he admitted. “This is not the way anyone wanted to see this play out, but any time you make an investment, there is risk involved.”