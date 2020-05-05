Community Foundation Awards 1st Grant, For Helios Care PPE

ONEONTA – The two-week old Community Foundation for Otsego County today made its first grant addressing the COVID-19 emergency in Otsego County.

The Foundation’s COVID-19 Fund awarded $5,000 to Helios Care, formerly known as Catskill Area Hospice & Palliative Care, for PPEs, personal protective equipment.

Additionally, the United Way of Delaware and Otsego Counties has also awarded $2,500 to Helios Care.

The foundation continues to accept donations for its COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund.