Community Foundation Awards 1st Grant, For Helios Care PPE

Community Foundation Awards
1st Grant, For Helios Care PPEs
ONEONTA – The two-week old Community Foundation for Otsego County today made its first grant addressing the COVID-19 emergency in Otsego County.
The Foundation’s COVID-19 Fund awarded $5,000 to Helios Care, formerly known as Catskill Area Hospice & Palliative Care, for PPEs, personal protective equipment.
Additionally, the United Way of Delaware and Otsego Counties has also awarded $2,500 to Helios Care.
The foundation continues to accept donations for its COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund.