MIDDLEFIELD—Town of Middlefield Supervisor David Karl announced that the Middlefield Comprehensive Plan Workgroup will hold three additional focus group meetings at the Town Hall this fall. The next meeting, “Otsego Lake Quality and Water Quality,” will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19. Douglas Willies from the Otsego Lake Watershed Supervisory Committee and Dr. Kiyoko Yokota, associate professor of biology and Biological Field Station researcher at SUNY Oneonta, will attend the meeting to answer questions.

“I would like to disseminate information about public meetings that the Town of Middlefield Comprehensive Plan Committee is holding to try to engage the town residents and to gather input on topics that the responses to our town resident survey indicated were important issues,” Karl said.

The Comprehensive Plan review process is ongoing and holds regular meetings on the third Tuesday of each month. Other upcoming workgroup topics are: “Senior Citizen Concerns” at 6 p.m. on October 17 and “Farmland and Open Space Preservation” at 6 p.m. on November 21.

According to “Zoning and the Comprehensive Plan,” by James A. Coon, a comprehensive plan is “the culmination of a planning process that establishes the official land use policy of a community and presents goals and a vision for the future that guides official decision making. The comprehensive plan invariably includes a thorough analysis of current data showing land development trends and issues, community resources, and public needs for transportation, recreation and housing.”

Meetings are open to all members of the public. For more information, visit www.middlefieldny.org.