Dr. Ben Friedell and his wife, Diana Friedell. (Photo provided)

Concert Celebrates Matsuo Award Winner, Raises Funds for Helios

ONEONTA—Dr. Ben Friedell has been named this year’s Dr. Yoshiro Matsuo Compassionate Care Award winner, Helios Care announced on Wednesday, October 9.

“The award, which honors individuals who embody the same dedication to compassionate care, leadership and selfless service as Dr. Yoshiro Matsuo, had numerous worthy nominees this year, making the selection process especially challenging,” officials said.

According to a media release, Dr. Friedell “was chosen from an exceptional group of nominees from all three counties, and all working in a myriad of disciplines: Dr. Carol Beechy, Casey Beers, Maryanne Calkins, Kaler Carpenter, Amber Dudley, Amethyst Noel Gardner, Connie Jastremski, Maggie Johnson, Paula Johnson, Kristin Kulow, Carole and Michael LaChance, Marianne Meo, Carrie Sargent, Nancy Starkweather, Jamie Taggart, Jessica Weeden, and Jennifer Woertendyke.”

Dr. Friedell will be honored at the Helios Care Rock and Roll Revue concert on Saturday, October 19 at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center. The show will begin at 7 p.m. and will feature local artists—including John Thompson and his Elusive Gems band, The Roundhouse Rockers, The Mopar Cams, Doug Decker, Shari Gage, Tom Pondolfino, Mary Frances Perricone, and Eric Haight—playing popular hits from the 50s through the 70s.

“Come early, as soda jerks will be there to serve diner staples before the show,” organizers invited.

A cash bar will be open throughout the evening and there will be a silent auction with many unique items and possible holiday gifts up for bid. Dr. Friedell will be given his award on stage just before intermission, at which time the audience will be invited for cake in the atrium to help honor him.

Tickets to this concert are just $20.00 in advance, purchased online at helioscare.org/events, or $25.00 at the door. All proceeds will benefit Helios Care hospice patients of Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties and their families.