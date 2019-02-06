COOPERSTOWN MAN REPORTED MISSING

COOPERSTOWN – A “vulnerable adult” was reported missing after he was last seen leaving Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown.

Chester S. Kucharski Jr, 67, was last seen leaving Bassett around 3:50 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 25. He was reported as a missing vulnerable adult and the Police Department is attempting to check his welfare.

He is 5’11, 150lbs, Gray Hair, Hazel Eyes and has been known to frequent the Oneonta area.

If you have seen or heard from Chester Kucharski Jr, please contact the Cooperstown Police Department at (607)547-2500 Ext 1.