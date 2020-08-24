Cooperstown Names ‘C.O.O.P’ As Official Film Commission

COOPERSTOWN – In the last nine years, New York State has seen $29.5 billion spent on making movies in the state.

And now, with the official designation of the Cooperstown, Oneonta, Otsego County Film Partnership as Cooperstown’s official film commission by the Village Trustees, board president Greg Klein hopes that Otsego County could see a piece of that.

“This is the first step to bringing the film industry into this area,” he said during tonight’s Board of Trustees meeting. “It’s a big ship.”

Klein has recruited a board of directors, including former Mayor Jeff Katz, Nancy Tarr, Natalie Wrubleski and Korey Rowe, both who are currently working on the film “Asteroids,” shooting in Oneonta.

C.O.O.P, Klein said, will attend film festivals as “an agent for the region” to entice filmmakers to come to the area. “There’s not a lot filming in New York City or LA,” he said. “But filmmakers want to come up upstate.”

The resolution will show the state and industry trade organization, Association of Film Commissioners International, that C.O.O.P is sponsored by municipalities.

He also said he has plans to get approval from the Otsego County Board when they meet on Wednesday, Sept. 2 and the Oneonta Planning Committee on Tuesday, Aug. 25, with an expected follow-up at Common Council for final approval.