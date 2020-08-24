Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Lights! Action! It’s Carvin In Main Street Action Scene Lights! Action! It’s Carvin In Main Street Action Scene 08/24/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News HOLLYWOOD COMES TO ONEONTA Lights! Action! It’s Carvin In Main Street Action Scene Actors LeJon Woods and Cuyle Carvin were on Main Street shooting a scene for their film “Asteroids,” being shot locally last week. The film, directed by Dylan Avery and Korey Rowe, is, in part, intended to bring awareness to Otsego County as a film location. Carvin’s latest film, “The 24th” opened digitally on Friday. (Michael Forster Rothbart/AllOTSEGO.com)