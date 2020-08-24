By: Jim Kevlin  08/24/2020  4:47 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsLights!  Action!  It’s Carvin In Main Street Action Scene

Lights!  Action!  It’s Carvin In Main Street Action Scene

 08/24/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

HOLLYWOOD COMES TO ONEONTA

Lights!  Action!  It’s Carvin

In Main Street Action Scene

Actors LeJon Woods and Cuyle Carvin were on Main Street shooting a scene for their film “Asteroids,” being shot locally last week. The film, directed by Dylan Avery and Korey Rowe, is, in part, intended to bring awareness to Otsego County as a film location. Carvin’s latest film, “The 24th” opened digitally on Friday. (Michael Forster Rothbart/AllOTSEGO.com)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

code