Cooperstown Pupils Go Back To Classes

CCS DEFIES COVID THREAT

Tammy Dingman, LTA, above, escorts Izabella Chase into Cooperstown Elementary School this morning, where a rotation system — half the students Mondays and Wednesdays, and other half Tuesdays and Thursdays — is in place to avoid crowding as the Walnut Street facility and the high school on Linden Avenue reopened for the 2020-21 school year. At left, Director of Facilities Matt Murphy kept the traffic flowing. Inset, Senior Officer Jim Kelman controls traffic as Laurel Giacomo, who has just moved here from California, delivers twin sons Braxton and Dominic, 9, to their first day of school. The high school is also back in business. Oneonta City Schools are planning to restart physical classes next Wednesday, Oct. 13. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)