By: Ian Austin  11/13/2019  11:01 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsCooperstown Shooting Inspires  Oneonta Author’s 3rd Novel 

Cooperstown Shooting Inspires  Oneonta Author’s 3rd Novel 

 11/13/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

Cooperstown Shooting Inspires

Oneonta Author’s 3rd Novel

Author Alice Lichtenstein, right, reads from an excerpt from her new book “The Crime of Being” at a reading hosted by Roots Brewing Co. this evening. The novel, inspired by the April 2010 shooting in Cooperstown has been nominated for the Pulitzer Prize. (James Cummings/AllOTSEGO.com)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.