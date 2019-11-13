Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Cooperstown Shooting Inspires Oneonta Author’s 3rd Novel Cooperstown Shooting Inspires Oneonta Author’s 3rd Novel 11/13/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Cooperstown Shooting Inspires Oneonta Author’s 3rd Novel Author Alice Lichtenstein, right, reads from an excerpt from her new book “The Crime of Being” at a reading hosted by Roots Brewing Co. this evening. The novel, inspired by the April 2010 shooting in Cooperstown has been nominated for the Pulitzer Prize. (James Cummings/AllOTSEGO.com)