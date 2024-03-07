Cooperstown Village Board Reviewing Tree Regulations

By DANIEL CARRIG

COOPERSTOWN

The Village of Cooperstown Board of Trustees is currently reviewing the village’s existing environmental regulations zoning law, which limits removal of no more than 30 percent of trees from a property, with a trunk diameter of six inches or more, over a 10-year period. A village resident has proposed amendments to the zoning law that include eliminating the 30 percent tree removal limit, and improving zoning language and specifications, for clearer understanding of the law and its requirements. Trustees discussed the law and the proposed changes at a board meeting on Tuesday, February 26.

“The village chose to address this topic because the current law is hard to enforce given that a property owner can remove 30 percent of trees over a 10-year period,” said Deputy Mayor Cindy Falk in an e-mail. “It was the 10-year period that prompted the need to address the procedure in place, not any specific project. The community feedback has addressed a need to differentiate a property that has a handful of trees from a heavily-wooded site in the way tree management takes place,” Falk explained.

Cooperstown’s tree zoning law is designed to recognize the role trees play in the village ecosystem, specifically their contribution to maintaining air quality, reducing noise reduction and visual pollution, stabilizing soil, conserving energy, and enhancing property values and general quality of life in the village. The current law aims to maintain adequate forest coverage in the village by preserving healthy, mature trees and limiting their removal to 30 percent annually. Under the proposed zoning law, a healthy, mature tree may not be removed unless a replacement tree, of at least 1.5 inches in diameter, is planted on the same parcel. Tree removal and replacement must be documented on a plan that shows the location of the trees, and must be reviewed and approved by the village zoning enforcement officer. The village may also permit residents to submit payment designated for a replacement fee, in lieu of planting a replacement tree, so that a public tree may be planted in the village.

The current law has been in place for a very long time, according to Falk.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation provides communities with tree ordinance framework for managing community forests. This framework recognizes the importance of community forests in providing shade, reducing air pollution, improving aesthetics, encouraging outdoor activities, and helping to reduce energy costs. It is then left to each community to establish their own specific ordinances. “There is no single ordinance that works for every community,” the DEC website states. “Each community should determine its unique needs and how its tree ordinance will fulfill those needs,” DEC advises.

The DEC has legal authority for conducting forestry programs, defining municipal responsibility for public and private trees, and passing regulations and setting minimum standards for forest management. The state-wide tree ordinances and framework are meant to establish and maintain successful management of healthy community forests.

The proposed amendments to the current village law include eliminating the 30 percent annual tree removal limit, citing that zoning oversight would be difficult for the village to document and enforce. Also proposed is improvement of the zoning law language, specifying tree placement with regard to sidewalks and streets, clearer definitions of mature and diseased trees, and including a list of prohibited and recommended trees for village residents.

The current village tree zoning law will remain in place until the Board of Trustees decide on the proposed amendments.

“There were several suggestions from the public and the Village Board members. Any action will be subject to another public hearing. There is no conclusion at this time, but the idea of a permit and removed tree database are among the options being discussed,” Falk said.

In other business, the Board of Trustees also addressed the following:

Election: The 2024 Cooperstown Mayoral and Village Trustee Election will take place at the Village Fire Hall on March 19 from noon to 9 p.m. The mayoral position is a two-year term, and trustees serve three-year terms. Two village trustee positions will be up for election this year.

Lakefront Overlook: The Village of Cooperstown has received $224,428.00 in grant funding from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to add a viewing platform at the end of Pioneer Street, as well as new informational signs. The project is designed to provide a fishing and overlook platform that improves access from Pioneer Street to the existing structure. Plans for the site were developed over a two-year period with input from community forums and the Village Parks Board.

EV Chargers: The Village of Cooperstown has approved a licensing agreement with

Zero6 EV Charging to install four electric vehicle fast chargers in Fowler Lot. A timetable for installing the EV chargers has yet to be determined.

Fire Department: The Cooperstown Fire Department is in the process of selling its current 1996 aerial firetruck through Adirondack Fire Equipment. A new aerial firetruck will improve the department’s ability to battle fires that are difficult to access.

Sewer Plant: The Village of Cooperstown has received a $50,000.00 New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation Engineering Planning Grant that will fund an engineering report to evaluate and recommend improvements to the village’s waste water collection system.

Averill Road Stop Sign: The Village of Cooperstown will be removing the stop sign on the southeast corner of Main Street and Averill Road. The decision was made after concerns were expressed from community members regarding difficulty coming to a complete stop during inclement weather, and not being able to continue up the hill. The removal of the stop sign will allow vehicles to maintain momentum through the intersection during difficult road conditions.

Trash Picker Volunteers: Village officials are currently seeking volunteer trash pickers to help keep the community clean. For more information, call (607) 547-2411.

This article was updated on March 8, 2024.