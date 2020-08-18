Council Tables Motion To Accept $5K From Bombers’ Sale

Councilman Carson: ‘Better To Hold Fast’

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – In a 5-3 vote, Common Council this evening tabled the motion to release the city’s $50,000 mortgage on the Bombers’ Burrito Bar property for just $5,000 to the state Business Development Corp., citing hopes that a local buyer might help them negotiate a better price.

“There has been local interest,” said Len Carson, Fifth Ward, who made the motion to table the vote. “It is in our best interest to hold our position and let negotiation happen between them, rather than settle.”

“We’re in damage control,” said Council member Kaytee Lipari Shue, Second Ward. “It’s important that we don’t send a message that this is no big deal. We don’t want to be petty about it, but we want to advocate on behalf of our position.”

Carson and Lipari Shue, along with Council members Mark Davies, Second Ward, Scott Harrington, Sixth Ward and John Rafter, Seventh Ward, all voted yes. Council members Luke Murphy, First Ward, David Rissberger, Third Ward and Mark Drnek, Eighth Ward, all voted no.