Country Singer, Oneonta Native Jerry Jeff Walker Dies

ONEONTA – Jerry Jeff Walker, the Oneonta native who found country music stardom with his 1968 hit “Mr. Bojangles,” has died after a three-year battle with throat cancer, according to reports.

Born Ronald Clyde Crosby on March 16, 1942, he played basketball under coach Tony Drago and formed his first band, the Tones. He graduated in 1960 and moved to New York City, then later, to Austin, Texas.

In 1968, he recorded his hit, “Mr. Bojangles,” which was covered by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Sammy Davis Jr. He released over 30 albums, including “It’s About Time” in 2018.

In 2008, he was named to the Oneonta Alumni Association’s Wall of Fame.