COUNTY BOARD WILL CONSIDER CUTTING 59 JOBS

COOPERSTOWN – The count Board of Representatives will consider eliminating 59 jobs when it convenes tomorrow for a special meeting to address the county’s financial crisis.

The jobs, full and parttime, are the equivalent of 50.5 positions, or about 10 percent of an almost 500-person workforce.

The meeting is scheduled at 10 a.m., via Zoom. Click here to follow the proceedings.

“Due to the financial uncertainty, including loss of sales tax revenues and reimbursements created by the response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the county must undertake cost-saving measures, one of which is to authorize a reduction of workforce,” the resolution reads.

The list included in the meeting’s agenda ranges across all departments, from a motor vehicle clerk to an auto mechanic to a paralegal. All the positions are filled; vacancies were handled at the May 6 board meeting.

The positions “will be abolished June 1, 2020, pursuant to the procedures of the Civil Service laws and any any applicable connective bargaining agreements,” the resolution states.