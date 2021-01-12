County Cases See-Saw

By CHRYSTAL SAVAGE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – After increases in new reported cases, active cases and hospitalizations categories yesterday – as compared to the totals of the previous day – all three categories have again dropped.

This dip in totals, however, still remains higher than the totals reported on Jan. 10 – the “low” before yesterday’s increases.

Deaths have remained at zero since the two deaths reported on Jan. 7, making the total COVID-19 related fatalities in the county this year three and to-date 21.

Any true improvement in transmission rates has yet to be seen, as many community members await their inoculation eligibility.

“It is safe to assume cases are still going up,” County Public Health Director Heidi Bond said. “It is likely a delay in labs or reporting that has contributed to the decline.”

The increase in active cases accompanies an inoculation expansion, however, public health officials feel confident that remaining diligent and patient will put our community in the home stretch, so to speak, in terms of getting the COVID-19 pandemic under control once and for all.