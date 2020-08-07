COVID-19 Cases Continue To Drop

COOPERSTOWN – Despite Tuesday’s announcement of a sixth COVID-19 death in Otsego County, cases continue to decline.

Today, there were only two active cases in the county, down from 11 at the beginning of the week. And only one is hospitalized, according to county Public Health Director Heidi Bond.

Despite testing, confirmed cases remained stable at 109.

Of 109 total confirmed cases, 101 have recovered, with the two active cases and six deaths making up the total.

As of today, 14 people on quarantine for close contact to a single case, and 202 people on quarantine for traveling to a high risk state.