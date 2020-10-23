COVID Cases Climb To 6 At Hartwick College

ONEONTA – Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported this afternoon at Hartwick College, rising the total to five active cases on the campus after several weeks without a reported case.

“We still don’t know the origin,” said Paula Lee Hobson, VP, College Advancement. “But we are holding to the Social Compact and encouraging students to remain on campus.”

In-person instruction will still be held, said Hobson, citing Governor Andrew Cuomo’s rubric of 100 cases, or five percent of the campus population, which, at Hartwick, would be 58. “We are nowhere near that,” she said. “We’re not ready to give up our face-to-face instruction.”

The campus remains still closed to the public. “We had a woman and her toddler come on campus today looking for a place to play,” she said. “But we had to ask them to leave.”

Three of the students are isolating on campus; the others have returned home. In all, the college has had 24 cases since the start of the school year.