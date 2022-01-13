COVID Update January 13th

Otsego County is seeing the highest surge in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, the Otsego County Department of Health (DOH) said in a statement Thursday.

“It is critical that everyone take responsibility to reduce the spread,” Otsego County DOH Public Health Director Heidi Bond said. “We know that social distancing, wearing masks, and getting vaccinated works. Please stay home if you are not feeling well.”

According to the Otsego County DOH , active cases are no longer going to be recorded because it is not possible to get an accurate number with limited contact tracing and case investigation.

Ms. Bond said New York State and Otsego County have “shifted resources in response to the pandemic.”

“If you test positive for COVID, you may or may not be contacted by the health department,” she said. “If you do test positive, you should isolate for at least 5 days and notify your closest contacts. If you are unvaccinated or have not received a booster dose and have been in close contact with someone who is positive, you should quarantine for five days. ”

The latest COVID information is as follows: