COVID VACCINATION CENTRAL You Can Register For Vaccinations Through NY State

Editor’s Note: Beginning with this post, www.AllOTSEGO.com will seek to keep you up to date on the availability of vaccinations against COVID-19. We will strive to update our information at noon daily.

The good news is that, beginning yesterday, our Otsego County neighbors 65 and older report having been able to schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 inoculations at State of New York special sites, beginning in February.

As of a few minutes ago, through the “Am I Eligible” app, you could register for vaccinations at state sites. The closest sites are at SUNY Polytechnic in Utica, SUNY Binghamton and SUNY Albany. CLICK HERE FOR APPOINTMENT

The first round of the Pfizer inoculations are 50 percent effect; the second round, taken 28 days later, raise that to 95 percent, according to the CDC.

Going forward, there will be at least five ways to get the COVID-19 inoculation. In addition to state sites, the other four are:

• ONE, Bassett Healthcare Network facilities, which have been inoculating its staff and 1A populations like teachers and firefighters, but not the 65-plus population. As of this afternoon, four sites were listed: Fox, Little Falls, Tri-Town in Sidney and Cobleskill hospitals. As of now, however, each site said “no appointments available.” CLICK HERE TO STAY UP TO DATE

• TWO, private pharmacies. CLICK ON TO STORE LINKS BELOW TO STAY UP TO DATE

As of this afternoon, the two Oneonta Rite Aids were not on the list to schedule appointments, but keep checking.

CVS was only offering appointments at its Blasdell pharmacy, outside Buffalo.

Walgreen’s had no vaccines for the public.

Kinney Drugs in Richfield Springs was inoculating the 65-plus population Thursday and Friday, but appointments don’t appear to be available through its website this afternoon.

• THREE, the county Health Department. As of this afternoon, however, the county’s COVID-19 update page was reporting no appointments are available.

• Four, private clinics. WellNOW Urgent Care at 5001 Route 23, Southside Oneonta, is not making vaccination appointments at this time . CLICK HERE TO STAY UP TO DATE