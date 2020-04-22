Cuomo Dashes Hopes Of Quick End To Crisis

Bloomberg Appointed To Lead

Regional Ramp Up Of Testing

ALBANY – At today’s briefing, still underway, Governor Cuomo dashed expectations he might outline an end to the State of Emergency lockdown, or that it would happen anytime soon.

He did announce Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire and former presidential candidate, will lead a task force that will guide a multi-state reopening, following a ramp-up of coronavirus testing across New York State.

“We’re not going to have people lose their life because we acted imprudently. I’m not going to do that. And I’m not going to allow the state to do this,” the governor said.

Questioned about protesters outside the state Capital agitating to end the sheltering in place, the governor responded, “The illness is death; nothing is worth than death.” The lockdown, he said, “doesn’t equal death. Economic hardship, emotional stress, domestic violence on the increase. Very bad; not death.”