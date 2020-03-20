Cuomo Shut Barber Shops, Salons, ‘Personal Services,’ Effective 8 p.m. Tomorrow

ALBANY – As of 8 p.m. Saturday, Governor Cuomo today ordered all barbershops, hair salons, tattoo or piercing parlors, nail salons, hair removal services, and related personal-care services closed, “as these services cannot be provided while maintaining social distance.”

Thursday, he announced portions of retail shopping malls, as well as amusement parks and bowling alleys in the four states would close by 8 p.m. last evening. Earlier in the week, Cuomo limited crowd capacity for social and recreational gatherings to 50 people.

The governors also announced restaurants and bars would close for on premise service and move to take-out and delivery services only. The governors also temporarily closed movie theaters, gyms and casinos.

These are all part of a piece.

“We know how the novel coronavirus spreads, and we are making data-driven decisions as the situation evolves to continue to reduce density and slow the spread of the virus,” he said. “These temporary closures are not going to be easy, but they are necessary to protecting the health and safety of New Yorkers and all Americans.”