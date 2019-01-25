Cupola Placed Atop New Church

By: Jim Kevlin  01/25/2019  9:51 pm
Eastman Associates’ crews today placed the cupola atop the new Milford United Methodist Church, which is rising alongside Route 28 in that village, a symbol of the progress in building the new house of worship. Construction of the church, which replaces one that burned on March 12, 2017, is due for completion in late spring. (Photo contributed)

