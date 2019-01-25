Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Cupola Placed Atop New Church Cupola Placed Atop New Church 01/25/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Cupola Placed Atop New Church Eastman Associates’ crews today placed the cupola atop the new Milford United Methodist Church, which is rising alongside Route 28 in that village, a symbol of the progress in building the new house of worship. Construction of the church, which replaces one that burned on March 12, 2017, is due for completion in late spring. (Photo contributed) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Milford Church Coming Down Papers At Church And Scott Rector Inducted At Christ Church