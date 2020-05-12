DAILY BRIEFING: Block COVID-19 Business Bailouts, Cuomo Declares

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING/Tuesday, May 12
Block COVID-19
Business Bailouts,
Cuomo Declares
ALBANY – Governor Cuomo today announced some members of New York’s Congressional Delegation will propose the “Americans First Law” to help prevent corporate bailouts following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cuomo did not list Otsego County’s congressman, Antonio Delgado, D-19, among the representatives supporting the legislation.
First proposed by Cuomo on May 10, the law states that a corporation cannot be eligible to receive government funding if it doesn’t maintain the same number of employees that the corporation had before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cuomo also issued a joint statement with Maryland Governor Hogan, chairman of the National Association of Governors, renewing the NGA’s bipartisan call for unrestricted fiscal support for states in the next federal COVID-19 relief bill.
The governor said the next bill should focus on funding state and local governments, working families, state testing and tracing efforts and a real economic stimulus with no handouts to corporations who do not protect their workers and only enrich executives or shareholders.