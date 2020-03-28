Delaware Engineering Announces ‘No Wipes In The Pipes’ Campaign

ONEONTA – Delaware Engineering, which operates an office in Oneonta, has announced its “No Wipes In The Pipes” campaign, encouraging people to discard disinfecting wipes in trash baskets rather than flushing them down the toilet.

Because of a rush on paper goods, the Albany-based consultants said, “disinfecting wipes are in widespread use to stop the spread of the virus and those without toilet paper may be creative with substitutions including baby wipes, tissues and paper towels.” Flushing them, however, “may exacerbate an already significant challenge for public sewer systems.

“To stem the tide of wipes and other materials that are not rapidly degraded in sewer systems, public sewer systems should consider posting a simple image on the municipal web site (like the one at right) or including a brief note in the next round of sewer bills to remind users not to flush anything except small quantities of toilet paper. All other materials, including wipes of any kind (regardless if the packaging says they are “flushable”) should be placed in the trash.”

In addition to the City of Oneonta, the Village of Cooperstown is among the municipalities that have used Delaware Engineering.