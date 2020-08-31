By: Libby Cudmore  08/31/2020  1:40 pm
Delgado Meets With Business Owners On Main Street Tour

Congressman Antonio Delgado, D-19, bought Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent,” on recommendation from Jim Havener, owner of the Green Toad Bookstore, during his tour of Oneonta businesses this morning. Accompanied by Mayor Gary Herzig and Council member Mark Drnek, Eighth Ward, he also stopped by the Latte Lounge, Theresa’s Emporium and the Underground Attic to ask how the owners had fared during the COVID-19 shutdowns.   He then moved on to stops in Cooperstown. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

