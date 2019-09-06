Delgado Planning Poverty-Fighting Summit Locally

‘Faces Of Rural Poverty’ Producer

Will Moderate Forum At Foothills

ONEONTA – After meeting with poverty-fighting officials in Oneonta earlier this week, U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, R-19th, has announced a public forum, “Living in Dignity and the Crisis of Poverty in Otsego and Delaware counties,” for 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Foothills.

Moderated by Jeri Wachter, executive producer of the “Faces of Rural Poverty” documentary, the forum will address current issues in education, health care, housing, wages, and transportation.

Speakers will include Dan Maskin, Opportunities for Otsego; Karen Joest, SUNY Oneonta; Joyce St. George, Democratic Rural Conference; JoAnne Bragonier, Catholic Charities Housing; the Rev. Cynthia Walton-Leavitt, First United Presbyterian Church; Timothy Peters, Otsego Rural Housing Assistance, and Wayne Mellor, Agricultural Development Consultant.

Nationwide, 41 million people are living in poverty, which Delgado’s announced called “startling.” In Otsego and Delaware counties, it continued, “one in six people are living under economic stress … One in three people in the City of Oneonta. Nearly 45 percent of families in Oneonta are headed by single mothers and 59 percent of children in Delaware County do not have access to essential needs.”

Excerpts from the documentary will be shown, and audience participation will be welcome in discussing the “extraordinary challenge.”

The event is free and open to the public; register at livingwdignity.eventbrite.com

For more informaotin,For information contact Jeri Wachter at hope@facesofpoverty.today or call 607.226-4181.