Delgado to Dems: Get To The Polls

11/02/2019

AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

Delgado Stresses To Dems: Get To The Polls Tuesday

Congressman Antonio Delgado, D-19, spoke this afternoon in support of the GOTV rally at a gathering hosted by the Otsego County Democratic Commission at Roots Brewing Co. in Oneonta. He highlighted the importance of volunteering and local campaigning addressed the importance of voting and encouraged voters to get to the polls on November 5th. Afterwards he met with Otsego County Board of Representatives candidates Clark Oliver and Jill Basile.(James Cummings/AllOTSEGO.com)