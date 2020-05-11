Democrat Buttermann Wins Democrat Herzig’s Backing

ONEONTA – Dan Buttermann, Oneonta, Democratic candidate for Assembly from the 121st District, today announced he has been endorsed by Mayor Gary Herzig, also a Democrats.

If Buttermann wins the nomination against Corey Mosher, a Hamilton farmer, in the June 23 Democrat primary, he will face Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield, in November.

Buttermann “accepted posts of trust in the community from the school board to Opportunities for Otsego, and even teaching a course at Hartwick College,” Herzig said. “I know he is the right representative for us in Albany because he comes with experience and ideas aimed at improving the well-being of all concerned and not a focus on political parties.”

In response, Butterman said Herzig “has shown dedicated leadership through his career in public service, and I hope to emulate that in Albany.”