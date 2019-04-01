Democrats Off To Races In Otsego, Middlefield

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Democrats in the two towns that serve the Village of Cooperstown – Otsego and Middlefield – were fast out of the gate this morning as the county Board of Elections began accepting petitions at 9 a.m. for the Nov. 5 elections.

In the Town of Otsego (including Cooperstown west of the Susquehanna, incumbent Supervisor Meg Kiernan filed to run again, and two newcomers submitted petitions for Town Board seats: Suzanne Johnson and Matthew Zwissler.

In the Town of Middlefield (including Cooperstown east of the Susquehanna), Democrats are fielding a slate of newcomers: retired M.D. Marc Heller is running for supervisor, and Kelly Branigan and Jeff Woeppel are running for Town Board.

Incumbent Otsego Town Justice Gary Kuch filed for reelection, as did county Rep. Andrew Marietta, D-Coopertown/Town of Otsego, the first candidate to submit petitions for the county board.

Petitions in county and town races are due by Thursday the 4th. Click here for requirements.