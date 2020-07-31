Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Demolition Marks Start Of Social Eats Project Demolition Marks Start Of Social Eats Project 07/31/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Demolition Marks Start Of Social Eats Project 607 Al and Michelle Rubin, along with sons Matthew, Luca and AlanMichael, watch as Donnie Burton uses an excavator to demolish a former U-Haul store to prepare the site for the Social Eats Project 607 at 548 Main Street in Oneonta. “The demolitions was supposed to be in the spring.” explained Michelle Rubin, “But with the pandemic, everything go pushed back.” Michelle plans on having the Social Eats being a benefit corporation that will put money back into the community and help decrease the poverty rate. “It will be a nice corner cafe. We plan to begin the build-out in September.” (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)