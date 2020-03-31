By: Libby Cudmore  03/31/2020  8:55 pm
Destination Oneonta Names Balloon Fest Contest Winners

Michelle Buchannon’s photo, left, won first prize in Destination Oneonta’s Balloon Fest Photo Contest, which invited photographers to submit their best shots from the 2019 Susquehanna Balloon Festival in Neahwa Park. Mark Guardino, center entry, took second prize, and Michele Kadow, right entry, took third.

