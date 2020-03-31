Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Destination Oneonta Names Balloon Fest Contest Winners Destination Oneonta Names Balloon Fest Contest Winners 03/31/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Destination Oneonta Names Balloon Fest Contest Winners Michelle Buchannon’s photo, left, won first prize in Destination Oneonta’s Balloon Fest Photo Contest, which invited photographers to submit their best shots from the 2019 Susquehanna Balloon Festival in Neahwa Park. Mark Guardino, center entry, took second prize, and Michele Kadow, right entry, took third.