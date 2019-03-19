Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Dewey Top Vote-Getter In Cooperstown Tallying Dewey Top Vote-Getter In Cooperstown Tallying 03/19/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Dewey Top Vote-Getter In Cooperstown Tallying Top Cooperstown Democrats gather at Mel’s at 22 a few minutes ago after polls closed in today’s uncontested village elections at the nearby fire hall. The tallies were close, but incumbent Jeanne Dewey garnered the most votes (128), followed by incumbent Richard Sternberg (119) and newcomer MacGuire Benton (114). Clockwise from left are candidates Sternberg, Dewey and Benton; Dr. John Dewey, the candidate’s husband; and First Husband Gary Kuch and his wife, Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Cooperstown Gets Out The Vote! Architectural Digest Includes Cooperstown Among Top 21 Record 1,102 Votes Cast In Cooperstown Tallying