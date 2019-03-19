Dewey Top Vote-Getter In Cooperstown Tallying

By: Jim Kevlin  03/19/2019  9:56 pm
Top Cooperstown Democrats gather at Mel’s at 22 a few minutes ago after polls closed in today’s uncontested village elections at the nearby fire hall.  The tallies were close, but incumbent Jeanne Dewey garnered the most votes (128), followed by incumbent Richard Sternberg (119) and newcomer MacGuire Benton (114).  Clockwise from left are candidates  Sternberg, Dewey and Benton; Dr. John Dewey, the candidate’s husband; and First Husband Gary Kuch and his wife, Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch.  (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

