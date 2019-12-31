Dick Case, 84, Beloved Writer Earned CGP Degree In 1967

COOPERSTOWN — Dick Case, a generations-long columnist at Syracuse Newspapers and a 1967 graduate of the Cooperstown Graduate Program in Museum Studies, died Sunday, Dec. 22, at age 84. The cause was pneumonia.

He was invited back in 2010 for the annual Bruce Buckley lecture on the topic, “Observations of a Lifelong Storyteller.”

He found stories where others didn’t: “Like gems hidden at the bottom of a mine, they don’t sparkle until you find them and bring them to the light. These are the sort of folks who lit up my life through a career. They own the small stories that don’t make headlines. They rest there, waiting to be mined,” Case wrote in the introduction to a 2009 book of his columns, “Remembering Syracuse.”

Richard G. Case retired in 2013 from The Post-Standard after 53 years in Syracuse journalism.