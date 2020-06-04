Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Dining Scene Returns To Upstate Downtowns Dining Scene Returns To Upstate Downtowns 06/04/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News MEL’S, TOSCANA’S OPEN Dining Scene Returns To Upstate Downtowns Chris Laden of Hartwick, left, and Shayne Mowers of Schenectady actually dined at a restaurant this evening: Mel’s at 22 “at the light” in downtown Cooperstown. Governor Cuomo lifted the ban yesterday to allow outdoor dining in regions that have entered Phase Two of NY Forward, as long as social distancing is followed. In the background, Mel’s proprietor Brian Wrubleski welcomes guests. In downtown Cooperstown this evening, tables were also set up outside Toscana’s. The weather cooperated: Skies were clear and temperatures in the 70s. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)